New Pokemon Go Update Out Now; Patch Notes Released

A new update for Pokemon Go is out now for iOS and Android, and it makes a number of changes to the popular mobile game. With the new update applied, you should see version 0.73.1 for Android and version 1.43.1 on iOS.

The update changes the game's Raid Battle system so you can see how many players are in a raid and/or preparing for it before using a Raid Pass. Additionally, you can seach through your Pokemon's moves by using "@." On top of that, players can now spin the Photo Disc at a gym using the Pokemon Go Plus accessory, which is sold separately.

As for bug fixes, this update clears out a problem where players were blocked from seeing that they had received double XP in Raid Battles when using a lucky egg. There are also "various bug fixes" and more.

You can see the full Pokemon Go August 30 patch notes below, as posted on the official Pokemon website.

In other Pokemon Go news, developer Niantic recently talked about how the Pikachu Outbreak event in Japan drew 2 million players and thankfully avoided the issues that a previous event in America faced.

Pokemon Go August 30 Patch Notes: