New Pokemon Evolutions Anime Is An 8-Episode Limited Series Focusing On Different Regions

In celebration of the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary, The Pokemon Company has announced a new animated series called Pokemon Evolutions.

The "limited" series was produced specifically to celebrate the quarter-century anniversary of the series, and there will be eight episodes in total. The show will bring fans along on a "journey through all the known regions of the Pokemon world explored in the core video game franchise."

The series will debut through the Pokemon YouTube channel and on Pokemon TV globally beginning September 9. You can see a rundown of the eight episodes below. The show kicks off with an episode focusing on the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield and it wraps up in December with an episode featuring the Kanta region from Pokemon Red and Green.

"Each episode will focus on a story from a different region in reverse chronological order from which they were first explored in the games: Galar, Alola, Kalos, Unova, Sinnoh, Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto. Familiar tales from Pokémon lore will be told from a fresh perspective in every episode," The Pokemon Company said.

Pokemon Evolutions Release Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 9: “The Champion” featuring the Galar region

Thursday, Sept. 23: “The Eclipse” featuring the Alola region

Thursday, Oct. 7: “The Visionary” featuring the Kalos region

Thursday, Oct. 21: “The Plan” featuring the Unova region

Thursday, Dec. 2: “The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region

Thursday, Dec. 9: “The Wish” featuring the Hoenn region

Thursday, Dec. 16: “The Show” featuring the Johto region

Thursday, Dec. 23: “The Discovery” featuring the Kanto region

"Pokemon Evolutions' is both an exciting new collection of animation for the brand and a thank-you to the millions of fans around the world who have joined us on this journey over the past 25 years," The Pokemon Company's Colin Palmer said. "Each region has been a touchstone for new generations of Pokemon Trainers as the brand has grown, and we wanted Pokemon Evolutions to pay homage to that legacy while also being innovative and contemporary. It's a new adventure and familiar all at once."

In other news, the Pokemon TV app has now been released for Nintendo Switch.