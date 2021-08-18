New Pokemon-Edition Nintendo Switch Lite Coming November 5

Pokemon fans have a new special-edition Nintendo Switch console to pick up this fall. To celebrate the upcoming release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Nintendo is releasing a limited-edition Dialga and Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition releases November 5, two weeks before Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive on November 19. It's not available to preorder just yet, but we will update this article with links to major retailers as soon as listings go live.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition doesn't come with either of the upcoming games, but it's also being sold at the standard Nintendo Switch Lite list price of $200. If the new console looks familiar, that's because it uses the design of the special-edition Nintendo DS Lite that was released alongside Diamond and Pearl. The console is gray and black with images of Dialga and Palkia, the two cover Pokemon, on the back.

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition

This is the second Pokemon-themed Switch Lite. In 2019, Nintendo released a Zacian and Zamazenta Edition alongside Sword and Shield. While that console was available to purchase post-launch (at times), we haven't seen it for list price in quite a while. If you want the Dialga and Palkia Edition, it would be smart to get it as soon as possible.

Of course, this Switch Lite isn't the only new Nintendo model releasing this fall. The Nintendo Switch OLED arrives on October 8, and preorders keep going in and out of stock. If you haven't ordered the Gen 4 remakes yet, check out our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorder guide.