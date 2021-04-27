New Pokemon Clothing Line Has Stylish Graphic Tees And Hoodies

A new line of Pokemon clothing has been announced from the UK apparel brand Criminal Damage. The Pokemon-themed apparel ranges from T-shirts and sleeved tops to hoodies, all sporting imagery of the classic pocket monsters.

Because Criminal damage is a UK company, you may have to pay a bit extra for international shipping. The prices range from £35 (about $50) to £65 (about $90). The designs pay homage to the first generation of Pokemon, so there's definitely some nostalgia at play here. This line is a limited edition, so once it sells out it probably won't be back.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series, which Nintendo is celebrating with new games, merch, and special guests. The first new Pokemon game of the year is New Pokemon Snap, a followup to the Nintendo 64 photography game, coming this Friday. Like a lot of beloved Nintendo moves in the last few decades, you can thank the late Satoru Iwata for it.