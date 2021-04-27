The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Pokemon Clothing Line Has Stylish Graphic Tees And Hoodies
A limited edition set of clothing from UK apparel brand Criminal Damage comes as part of Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration.
A new line of Pokemon clothing has been announced from the UK apparel brand Criminal Damage. The Pokemon-themed apparel ranges from T-shirts and sleeved tops to hoodies, all sporting imagery of the classic pocket monsters.
Because Criminal damage is a UK company, you may have to pay a bit extra for international shipping. The prices range from £35 (about $50) to £65 (about $90). The designs pay homage to the first generation of Pokemon, so there's definitely some nostalgia at play here. This line is a limited edition, so once it sells out it probably won't be back.
Pokemon Ocean Blue Tee
£35 (approximately $50)
A series of three graphic T-shirts honor the three classic starters in their signature colors, and each one shows all three evolutions. Here you can see the undisputed best one, Squirtle.
Pikachu Rhinestone Tee
£35 (approximately $50)
Pikachu is the face of Pokemon, but this rhinestone-on-black image makes for a striking reverse exposure look. Plus he's adopting such a cute pose, look at that little fella.
Pikachu Hood
£65 (approximately $90)
The boldest color of its hoodie line is this bright yellow Pikachu sweatshirt. He's sporting a happy face, and it's emblazoned with the number 25 to represent his spot in the Pokedex.
Ghost Type Hood
£65 (approximately $90)
For times when you're in a darker mood, there's a hoodie honoring the classic Ghost-type trio: Ghastly, Haunter, and the fan-favorite Gengar.
2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series, which Nintendo is celebrating with new games, merch, and special guests. The first new Pokemon game of the year is New Pokemon Snap, a followup to the Nintendo 64 photography game, coming this Friday. Like a lot of beloved Nintendo moves in the last few decades, you can thank the late Satoru Iwata for it.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: New Games, Animal Crossing Merch, Board Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation