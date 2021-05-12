New PlayStation Store Sales Discount Hundreds Of PS4 And PS5 Games

Sony has kicked off a new pair of game sales on PS4 and PS5 right now. The Extended Play sale runs until May 26 and includes over 400 deals on games and DLC, with games like Celeste to Destiny 2 up for grabs. The second sale is a great option for budget-minded players--the Games Under $15 sale brings a selection of older PlayStation games, such as Infamous: Second Son, down to just $15 or less. That sale runs for an extra day, ending on May 27.

Even if you already own one of the games on sale, you may be able to snag its DLC for cheap. Both the Extended Play and Games Under $15 sales feature various expansions and DLC at a discount. This includes season passes for titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Mortal Kombat 11.

The Deal of the Week on PlayStation is an excellent one, featuring Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmare 2. Until May 19, the critically acclaimed puzzle-platformer is $24. Those looking for the Deluxe Edition, which features The Nome's Attic DLC and more in-game goodies, costs $30. Both of these include the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Best PS Plus deal You can snag a 12-month PS Plus code for $37.50 at eBay. See at eBay

Check out some of the best deals on the PlayStation Store this week below. Other retailers like eBay and Best Buy are also holding sales on PlayStation titles.

Best PlayStation Store deals this week