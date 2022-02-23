The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PlayStation Store Sale Includes Hundreds Big Discounts
Several Final Fantasy and Yakuza games are included along with Monster Hunter World and dozens of JRPGs.
More 200 PS4 and PS5 games are discounted in the latest PSN sale, including hits such as Monster Hunter: World, Bloodborne, and Nier: Automata. The Big in Japan promotion runs through March 9, and it covers a huge variety of JRPGs, action, and adventure games.
JRPG fans have a staggering number of titles to wade through, with Judgment, Scarlet Nexus, and Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition all marked down to great prices. There's also a handful of Final Fantasy and Sword Art Online games available at a discount.
If you're not interested in picking up a JRPG, you can find Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, The Evil Within 2, and SoulCalibur 6 on sale. Most of the Yakuza games are discounted too, with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life down to just $10 each.
We've scoured the entire PSN sale catalog and put together a shortlist of the best deals below.
Best deals on PlayStation Store
-
Bloodborne
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Danganronpa 1+2 Reload
-- $16 ($
40)
-
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
-- $7 ($
25)
-
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
-- $15 ($
60)
-
The Evil Within 2
-- $16 ($
40)
-
Final Fantasy 9
-- $11 ($
21)
-
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
-- $12 ($
25)
-
God Eater 3
-- $9 ($
60)
-
.hack//G.U. Last Recode
-- $8 ($
50)
-
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Judgment
-- $18 ($
30)
-
Monster Hunter: World
-- $15 ($
20)
-
Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Okami HD
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Patapon 2 Remastered
-- $9 ($
15)
-
Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
-- $50 ($
100)
-
Scarlet Nexus
-- $30 ($
60)
-
Shadow of the Colossus
-- $13 ($
20)
-
SoulCaliber 6
-- $9 ($
60)
-
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
-- $8 ($
40)
-
Yakuza 0
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Yakuza Kiwami
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Yakuza Kiwami 2
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
-- $10 ($
20)
