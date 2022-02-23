New PlayStation Store Sale Includes Hundreds Big Discounts

More 200 PS4 and PS5 games are discounted in the latest PSN sale, including hits such as Monster Hunter: World, Bloodborne, and Nier: Automata. The Big in Japan promotion runs through March 9, and it covers a huge variety of JRPGs, action, and adventure games.

JRPG fans have a staggering number of titles to wade through, with Judgment, Scarlet Nexus, and Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition all marked down to great prices. There's also a handful of Final Fantasy and Sword Art Online games available at a discount.

If you're not interested in picking up a JRPG, you can find Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, The Evil Within 2, and SoulCalibur 6 on sale. Most of the Yakuza games are discounted too, with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life down to just $10 each.

We've scoured the entire PSN sale catalog and put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

Best deals on PlayStation Store