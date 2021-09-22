The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PlayStation Store Sale Features Some Of The Best Games Of 2021 So Far
Nier Replicant, Scarlet Nexus, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and plenty more superb games are steeply discounted on PSN.
The PlayStation Store's Big in Japan promotion has returned with a fresh slate of deals that are worth checking out. More than 200 Japanese-developed games are discounted, including a handful of titles that released this year. Nier Replicant is slashed to $39, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 is down to $49.69, Scarlet Nexus is $36, and NEO: The World Ends With You is $42.
Those are some of the best prices we've seen for those games so far, and there are plenty more excellent deals on games from previous years, too. Persona 5 Royal, one of our favorite games of 2020, is discounted to just $24. The updated version of Atlus' already-stellar JRPG earned a rare 10/10 in our Persona 5 Royal review. Meanwhile the Musou-style spin-off Persona 5 Strikers is on sale for $39.
If you pick up Nier Replicant, you may want to grab the great sequel, too. Nier Automata's Game of the Yorha edition is down to $20. If you're looking for a thoroughly traditional turn-based JRPG, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is one of the best modern takes on the genre. The Definitive Edition is on sale for only $26. Speaking of wonderful turn-based games, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is a good entry point for newcomers to the series, is discounted to $36.
We've highlighted the best deals in the Big in Japan sale below, but it's not the only ongoing sale on PSN. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, make sure to take a peek at the Double Discounts sale. All of the deals listed below are available until October 7, so you have some time to make your picks.
Best deals on the PlayStation Store
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -- $30 (
$60)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot -- $18 (
$60)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Ultimate Edition -- $16.49 (
$110)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age -- $26 (
$60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) -- $30 (
$60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) -- $49.69 (
$70)
- Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition -- $10.49 (
$21)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster -- $12.49 (
$25)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- $25 (
$50)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV -- $39 (
$60)
- Legend of Mana -- $22.49 (
$30)
- NEO: The World Ends With You -- $42 (
$60)
- Nier Automata: Game of the Yorha Edition -- $20 (
$40)
- Nier Replicant -- $39 (
$60)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection -- $30 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $24 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition -- $20 (
$50)
- Scarlet Nexus -- $36 (
$60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $36 (
$60)
