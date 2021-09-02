The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Plenty Of Essential PS4 And PS5 Games
Hitman 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, It Takes Two, and more great PS4 and PS5 games are on sale right now.
If you're looking for something to play this weekend on PS4 or PS5, the PlayStation Store has kicked off a new iteration of its Essential Picks sale. This particular sale is usually one of PSN's best outside of major seasonal events, and this latest incarnation of Essential Picks doesn't disappoint. You can save on a wide of variety of excellent games, including Hitman 3 ($36), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($24.59), and It Takes Two ($30).
You can save big on some other games with free PS5 upgrades such as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ($24) and Control Ultimate Edition ($20). One of the best deals in the sale comes on the Crash Bandicoot's Crashiversary Bundle, which is down to only $60. It comes with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Crash N. Sane Trilogy, and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.
We've rounded up the best deals in PSN's Essential Picks sale below. You have until September 16 to make your picks. PSN is also running a new Games Under $15 sale featuring Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil 7, Gran Turismo Sport, and hundreds more budget games.
Best deals on PlayStation Store
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate edition -- $30 (
$120)
- Control Ultimate Edition -- $20 (
$40)
- Crash Bandicoot - Crashiversary Bundle -- $60 (
$120)
- Days Gone -- $24 (
$40)
- God of War - Digital Deluxe edition -- $18 (
$30)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $15 (
$30)
- Hitman 3 -- $36 (
$60)
- It Takes Two -- $30 (
$40)
- The Last of Us Part II - Digital Deluxe edition -- $37.49 (
$50)
- Mafia: Trilogy -- $33 (
$60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate -- $24 (
$60)
- Need for Speed Heat -- $15 (
$60)
- No Man's Sky -- $30 (
$60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24.59 (
$60)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 -- $24 (
$40)
