New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Plenty Of Essential PS4 And PS5 Games

If you're looking for something to play this weekend on PS4 or PS5, the PlayStation Store has kicked off a new iteration of its Essential Picks sale. This particular sale is usually one of PSN's best outside of major seasonal events, and this latest incarnation of Essential Picks doesn't disappoint. You can save on a wide of variety of excellent games, including Hitman 3 ($36), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($24.59), and It Takes Two ($30).

You can save big on some other games with free PS5 upgrades such as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ($24) and Control Ultimate Edition ($20). One of the best deals in the sale comes on the Crash Bandicoot's Crashiversary Bundle, which is down to only $60. It comes with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Crash N. Sane Trilogy, and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

We've rounded up the best deals in PSN's Essential Picks sale below. You have until September 16 to make your picks. PSN is also running a new Games Under $15 sale featuring Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil 7, Gran Turismo Sport, and hundreds more budget games.

Best deals on PlayStation Store