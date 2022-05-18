New PlayStation Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Retro And Remastered Games

The Remasters and Retro Sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, offering steep discounts on some classics. Whether you're looking to dive into a nostalgic platformer like Jak and Daxter or enjoy a remaster of Castle Crashers or Destroy All Humans, there's no shortage of cool and interesting games up for grabs.

If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, consider picking up the Spyro + Crash Remastered Bundle. Listed for just $30 (down from $75), you'll get six remastered games in one--which includes both the original Spyro and Crash trilogies. If I did my math right, that's just five bucks for each of these classic titles.

Disney might be a family-friendly company, but its old-school platforming games were anything but beginner-friendly. If you're yet to experience the rage-inducing Aladdin or Lion King titles, you'll find them in the Disney Bundle for just $8, down from $20. Thankfully, they've been reworked to include a rewind feature that lets you roll back the action and retry difficult sections without any hassle.

Dozens of other games are on sale, including Alan Wake Remastered, Dark Cloud, and the Devil May Cry HD Collection. Be sure to check out the full catalog, but we've highlighted some of our favorite deals below.

Best deals on PS Store