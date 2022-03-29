New PlayStation Plus Subscription Launches In June With Three Tiers

Following a series of leaks and rumors, PlayStation has officially unveiled the next generation of PlayStation Plus. As expected, the relaunch of the PlayStation subscription service will combine the perks of PS Plus and PlayStation Now. When the subscription launches in June, it will be available as three separate tiers: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The Premium subscription will feature up to 700-plus games.

The standard PS Plus subscription will still cost $60 per year and feature the same perks, including free games each month, cloud storage, online multiplayer, and discounts during select sales.

PlayStation Plus Extra will cost $15 per month or $100 per year and features up to 400 games. Sony's description of the Extra tier is a bit vague, but subscribers will be able to download the games in the library to their console to play. It'll include both first-party and third-party games. Considering the number of games in this tier, it sounds pretty much like a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which will be discontinued in June.

The most expensive of the bunch, PlayStation Plus Premium, will feature "up to 340 additional games" versus the Extra tier. PlayStation Plus Premium will cost $18 per month or $120 per year. The Premium tier appears to largely focus on the PlayStation back catalog, with original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PSP games available to play. PS3 games will be locked to cloud streaming, but the other backwards compatible classics will be downloadable.

The Premium tier comes with a couple other perks, including limited-time game trials and cloud streaming on PC. All three subscription tiers will be available on PS5 and PS4, though PS5 users will get access to more games.

PlayStation has confirmed a handful of PS5 and PS4 games that will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers at launch:

Death Stranding

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Returnal (PS5 exclusive)

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will be available in Asia first, but it sounds like North American and European users will be able to subscribe in June as well.