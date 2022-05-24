New PlayStation Plus PS1 Games Have A Vintage CRT Filter

Sony's overhauled PlayStation Plus subscription service will launch next month with access to a number of original PlayStation games, and new details have emerged over how authentic these titles will look.

As seen in Resetera user brokenswiftie's screenshots, games can be played in multiple aspect ratios--4:3, 16:9, native, and stretched--plus there'll be three filters to choose from: default, retro classic, and modern. For purists, retro classic will provide an authentic 1990s experience that replicates the CRT visuals of those television sets.

Abe Odysee with the CRT filter active.

Other features that PS1 games will benefit from include save anywhere and rewind abilities on select games, and at least one title, Syphon Filter, will have trophies that can be collected. Another perk is that if you own those games digitally, you can play them on PS4 and PS5 without paying the Plus subscription fee.

So far the list of PS1 games is small and incomplete, but it does include a few classics such as Tekken 2, Ape Escape, and Mr. Driller in the library.

