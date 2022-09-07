New People, Places, And Pokemon Revealed In Latest Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this time focusing on some of the Paldea region's locations and the trainers residing within.

Three key locales were highlighted in the trailer: Path of Legends, Starfall Street, and Victory Road. The Path of Legends will see players joined by an academy upperclassmen named Arven in search of rare cooking ingredients called Herba Mystica, while Victory Road will be the culmination of challenging Paldea's gyms. Finally, Starfall Street is home to Team Star, a group of troublemakers led by the fiery Mela.

Three new Pokemon were also introduced in the trailer, starting with the crab-like Klawf. Klawf can "can rotate their protruding eyeballs to see everything around them, eliminating all their blind spots" according to its official bio, and the trailer used Klawf to present the new Titan mechanic, which seems to operate like the Alpha Pokemon of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The other two new Pokemon will be exclusive to one of the two versions of the new game. Scarlet's exclusive is Armarouge, a dual Fire- and Psychic-type Pokemon that draws its power from the armor it's wearing, which "belonged to a distinguished warrior." Ceruledge, a Fire- and Ghost-type Pokemon that uses blades made of both fire and ghost power, will be exclusive to Violet.

These Pokemon join Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, LeChonk, and most recently Grafaiai as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new additions to the franchise. The games release worldwide on November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.