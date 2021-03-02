The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PC Sale Discounts Steam Games And More All Month Long
Green Man Gaming is hosting its "Best Ever" sale all month long with a slew of publisher sales, including Square Enix, Take-Two, and THQ Nordic.
Green Man Gaming has kicked off a new sale that runs throughout March, discounting hundreds of PC games from major publishers. Each day, a new batch of deals will go live and will be available for 72 hours. The sale started on March 1 with Take-Two Interactive games, such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and The Outer Worlds. Square Enix deals just went live today and include steep discounts on a wide variety of AAA games, including Marvel's Avengers and the Tomb Raider franchise. While most of the games featured in the sale can be redeemed on Steam, some of the discounts only apply to Epic Games Store keys and others have publisher-specific launchers.
Green Man Gaming's "Best Ever" sale also features a few notable giveaways. For every purchase you make, you'll receive a free mystery game. You'll also get to spin the Wheel of Mystery to potentially snag notable games, like No Man's Sky or This War of Mine, for free.
Best deals at Green Man Gaming
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey -- $13.60 (
$40)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection -- $12.75 (
$60)
- Civilization VI -- $12.75 (
$60)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 -- $12.74 (
$30)
- Kerbal Space Program -- $8.50 (
$40)
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Season -- $10.49 (
$32)
- Mafia: Trilogy -- $33.65 (
$60)
- Marvel's Avengers -- $30 (
$60)
- The Outer Worlds -- $25.50 (
$60)
- PGA Tour 2K21 -- $25.50 (
$60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $35.37 (
$60)
- Tomb Raider: Game of the Year edition -- $4.92 (
$30)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration -- $4.92 (
$30)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive edition -- $12.30 (
$60)
- Spec Ops: The Line -- $25.50 (
$60)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $17 (
$100)
Take-Two Interactive's publisher sale includes big discounts on a handful of Rockstar's games. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down to $35.37, Grand Theft Auto 5 is $12.74, and L.A. Noire's Complete edition is only $7.65. Private Division's The Outer Worlds is slashed to $25.50, while Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is $13.60.
A nice selection of 2K games are on sale for low prices, too. XCOM 2 Collection, which normally goes for $100, is discounted to just $17. Meanwhile, Mafia: Trilogy is nearly 50% off at $33.65.
Square Enix's publisher sale is the largest of the bunch. Last year's Marvel's Avengers is discounted to just $30, and the entire Tomb Raider franchise is on sale for solid prices. All three games in the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy are available for cheap, with Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider down to $4.92 each and Shadow of the Tomb Raider discounted to $12.30.
As a reminder, all of the deals listed here will only be available for a few days, and new deals will be added to the sale all throughout the month. If you're looking for more PC game deals, Fanatical is also hosting a massive sale featuring more than 2,000 games.
