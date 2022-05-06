New PC Game Spring Sale Discounts 100+ Games To Great Prices

Spring is in the air, and Humble is celebrating with the Spring Sale--an event that's discounting big names such as Dying Light 2, Hitman 3, and dozens of other titles. You've got plenty of time to peruse its large catalog of deals, as the Spring Sale ends on May 23; so make sure you take a break from your spring cleaning to cash in on the savings.

If the warmer weather has you feeling creative, consider checking out RPG Maker MV, which is seeing a huge $64 price cut. It gives you all the tools needed to craft your dream RPG, and you'll even have the option to export it to iOS and Android platforms. Even if you're not a programming wizard, its simple interface and editor allow you to piece together a fun adventure without much upfront investment or preexisting knowledge.

As far as actual games are concerned, Hitman 3 is one of the biggest discounts, down to just $30. The final game in the trilogy sees Agent 47 once again stealing uniforms, sneaking around restricted zones, and getting creative with ways to eliminate his targets. With unlockable shortcuts and a fun rating system for your performance, there's plenty of reason to dive back in after you've rolled its final credits.

Other games on sale include Celeste, Dragon Quest 11, Dying Light 2, and Inscryption. The catalog is quiet varied, with a good selection of indie darlings and AAA blockbusters up for grabs. Be sure to check out the full sale over at Humble, but we've highlighted our favorite deals below.

Best deals at Humble