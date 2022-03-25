The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PC Game Sale Discounts God Of War, Elden Ring, And More
Green Man Gaming is slashing prices on hundreds of titles through the end of the month.
Hundreds of games are currently on sale at Green Man Gaming, including Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, God of War, and more. Most of the discounts will only stick around until the end of March, so head over and check out the catalog while you can.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak doesn't launch until June 30, but you can snag the DLC for just $35 ahead of its release. The expansion will bring a bunch of new gear, monsters, and maps to Rise, along with new abilities for each of its 14 weapon types.
If you've yet to dive into the frustratingly fun chaos that is Elden Ring, you'll currently find it discounted by $10. Our review gave it a perfect 10/10, saying that the game will "go down in history as one of the all-time greats." It's not easy, but those willing to put in the time are bound to get lost in the Lands Between.
Several other notable games, such as God of War and Outriders, are also discounted. The great skateboarding game OlliOlli World is one of the newer titles on sale, with the Rad Edition reduced to just $31.
Green Man Gaming's full sale encompasses hundreds of titles, but we've highlighted the best savings below.
Best deals at Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 -- $13 ($
60)
- Bravely Default 2 -- $36 ($
60)
- Civilization 6: Platinum Edition -- $13 ($
80)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition -- $68 ($
80)
- Elden Ring -- $50 ($
60)
- God of War -- $41 ($
50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition -- $34 ($
100)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition -- $51 ($
60)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 ($
60)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak -- $35 ($
40)
- NBA 2K22 -- $17 ($
60)
- Nier Replicant -- $30 ($
60)
- Octopath Traveler -- $30 ($
60)
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition -- $31 ($
45)
- The Outer Worlds $17 ($
60)
- Outriders -- $20 ($
60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $26 ($
60)
- This War of Mine -- $4 ($
20)
- Trials of Mana -- $25 ($
50)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $6 ($
100)
