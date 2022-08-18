New PC Game Pass Additions Include Return To Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, And More

To celebrate the start of QuakeCon 2022, a slew of classic Bethesda and id Software titles have been added to the PC version of Xbox's Game Pass subscription service.

Iconic id Software shooters like Wolfenstein 3D, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, and the Raven Software-developed Quake 4 have all been added to the service. For Elder Scrolls fans, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire have also been added.

QUAKECON HAUL pic.twitter.com/0fqMOCZqd3 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 18, 2022

In addition to the titles above landing on PC Game Pass, a number of additional games are now entirely free to download via the Microsoft store. Those games include The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, and the already free-to-play Quake Champions. Game Pass subscribers can unlock all of Quake Champions playable, uh, champions, via a new Game Pass Perk.

Many of these titles, especially the classic Elder Scrolls games, have been free before, with many having been previously given out via Bethesda's now-defunct launcher.

Given the PC-focused nature of QuakeCon, it makes sense that these announcements revolve around the PC side of Microsoft's games business. However, Quake 4 and Return to Castle Wolfenstein, in particular, would be great additions to the console version of Game Pass as well, as Quake 4 released as an Xbox 360 launch title and Return to Castle Wolfenstein was a fan-favorite on the original Xbox.

If none of the free game offerings are to your liking, Bethesda is also hosting a huge QuakeCon sale, with steep discounts on games like Deathloop, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and more.

As for what to expect from QuakeCon, the show is once again virtual-only this year, with Bethesda stating it is committed to hosting an in-person event for QuakeCon 2023. This year's show will include new glimpses at Redfall, a look at what's next for Fallout 76, panels on how to build a gaming PC, and various competitions.