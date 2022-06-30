New Party Hat Pokemon To Appear For Pokemon Go’s Sixth Anniversary Event

The upcoming celebration of Pokemon Go’s sixth anniversary will, in part, revolve around Charizard, #006 in the Pokedex. Like 2021's event, it will feature gameplay bonuses and new versions of Pokemon.

The event takes place from Wednesday, July 6 at 10 AM to Tuesday July 12 at 8 PM local time. During the event, players will be able to find Party Hat Charmeleon, Party Hat Charizard, and Cake Costume Pikachu for the first time ever in Pokemon Go. If you catch, or already have, a Party Hat Charmander, you can now evolve it further into Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. You can also encounter various Pokemon under the conditions described below.

Wild

Pokemon Appearances: Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek.

Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. If you are lucky, you might find Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile.

Raids

One-Star Raids

Cake Costume Pikachu

Dratini

Three-Star Raids

Venusaur

Party Hat Charizard

Blastoise

Tyranitar

Metagross

Five-Star Raids

Zapdos (as previously announced)

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Field Research

Pokemon Appearances: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio.

Battle Weekend

Over the weekend during the anniversary event, starting at 12 AM on Saturday July 9 and ending at 11:59 PM Sunday, July 10, you’ll receive various bonuses associated with a Battle Weekend.

Team Go Rocket balloons will appear every 3 hours

gain 4x Stardust from Go Battle League rewards

use a Charged TM to assist shadow Pokemon in forgetting the Charged Attack frustration.

defeat Team Go Rocket boss Giovanni to rescue Shadow Latios

complete special research about Giovanni to earn a Super Rocket Radar.

In other news, during Pokemon Go Fest Berlin, players globally can defeat Team Go Rocket members, to unlock special bonuses for the anniversary event and the battle weekend. Additionally, a selection of Pokemon from Pokemon Go Fest Berlin will appear around the world for a completion challenge.

Niantic, Pokemon Go's developer, also addressed criticisms and concerns about ending pandemic-centered features, which allowed players to more easily play the game from home. The mobile game studio also recently canceled multiple projects and laid off dozens of employees.