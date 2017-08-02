New Pacific Rim: Uprising Release Date Revealed After Delay

Pacific Rim: Uprising won't come out on time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal announced that the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 action movie is now coming out on March 23, 2018. That's month later than its previously announced February 23 premiere date.

No explanation for the delay was mention in the THR report today. Whatever the case, the delay means Uprising will now launch in the same month as other big blockbusters like Disney's A Wrinkle In Time (March 9), Tomb Raider (March 16), Robin Hood: Origins (March 23), and Ready Player One (March 30).

While del Toro directed the first Pacific Rim, former Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight is taking over for the sequel. del Toro is still producing. The movie stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Zhang Jin, Cailee Spaeny, and Jing Tian.

Earlier this year, del Toro talked about why DeKnight is the right person to direct Pacific Rim: Uprising.

"It was such a great choice. I mean, I love [DeKnight], love what he does. I think he's really brilliant," Del Toro told Indiewire. "He's making it his own. I'm not breathing over his shoulder saying, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' He's doing things differently and I like that.

"When I produce I try to produce the way I would like to be produced. I say to everyone I produce, 'If you need me I will be there 100% all the time. If you don't need me, I'm not there. You show me the cut then we'll start interacting.'"

A teaser trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising was released at San Diego Comic-Con last month--check it out embedded above. A teaser website has also gone live.