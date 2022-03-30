New Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Arrives, 30-Minute Retrospective Announced

Netflix's popular drama Ozark is returning in April for the second part of its fourth and final season. An explosive, action-packed trailer has now arrived, while Netflix has announced plans to make a retrospective special to accompany the final episodes and send the series off with style.

It should go without saying, but you may not want to watch this Season 4 Part 2 trailer if you're not caught up, because a lot has happened in the events leading up to the final batch of episodes. With that caveat out of the way, check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.

According to Collider, Netflix also confirmed that a 30-minute special called A Farewell to Ozark is coming the same day that the final episodes premiere, which is April 29. The special will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final season as a "love letter" to the show and its fans. Viewers can expect new insight into Ozark's characters and more information about the story, among other things.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, with a cast that also includes Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. The first wave of Season 4 episodes premiered in January.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 is one of many new TV shows and movies premiering on Netflix in April. Some of the others include Russian Doll Season 2, as well as the movies Blow, Argo, Her, Full Metal Jacket, and more. Check out all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April.