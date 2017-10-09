New Overwatch Skins Leak; Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Extended - GS News

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you the day's need-to-know news in handy video format for those of you who really hate reading. If that’s you, watch out! Because below is a written outline on the big stories covered in today’s episode. Quick! Move your eyeballs to the video above!

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Extended On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

The open beta for Star Wars Battlefront 2 was supposed to wrap up today, but surprise! EA have announced that they’re extending it, just like almost every other open beta in recent memory. This allows everyone who owns a gaming device to have a shot at being a disposable foot soldier in a galactic conflict which is thousands of times bigger than your puny existence.

SNES Classic Hacked To Play More Games

It happened with the NES Mini, so we’re not shocked to hear that the SNES Mini has also been hacked not even a month after its release. By connecting your nostalgia device to a PC, you can load up a program called HackChi which lets you move your own SNES ROM files onto the device. It even lets you add additional quality-of-life hardware improvements!

New Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 Skins Leak

Rounding off today’s selection of unsurprising surprises, a bunch of character skins from Overwatch’s upcoming Halloween event have leaked. They include a bunch of very cool new outfits for Zenyatta, Mei, and Symmetra, to add on top of the ones already revealed for Reaper and McCree. Still, we have our fingers crossed for a good Zarya skin, which we will definitely not get.

GameSpot News returns tomorrow with another roundup of the day’s important stories, so we’ll see you tomorrow!