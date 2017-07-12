New Overwatch Patch Out Now On PS4/Xbox One, But It's Not The Doomfist One

Blizzard's team shooter Overwatch has been updated on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it's probably not the patch you were hoping for. This one merely introduces bug fixes, so console owners will have to wait a little longer for Doomfist.

The new character was added to Overwatch's public test server on PC last week, but he's still not available on consoles. Instead, this patch includes fixes for multiple audio issues and a problem with Orisa's ultimate, which in some instances could charge while her Supercharger was deployed. Take a look at the full patch notes below.

Doomfist was added to the PTR in its own recent update. Coinciding with the character's announcement and release on the PTR, Blizzard released the video above, in which director Jeff Kaplan explains the general design of the character. This includes the potential use of Doomfist as a character who can flank and dive into groups of enemies, and how his passive--which gives him shields by dealing ability damage--allows him to survive. Sadly, there's no explanation for why he isn't voiced by Terry Crews.

Overwatch players can currently get a free Golden Loot Box, which is guaranteed to contain one legendary item, through Twitch Prime. In addition, Twitch Prime subscribers also get 10 standard Loot Boxes--five in August and five in September. Later this year, members will receive items and loot for Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm, as well.

Overwatch July 11 PS4/Xbox One Update Patch Notes

General

Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose audio during the match.

Fixed a bug causing the vacuum-of-space sound effects from the Horizon Lunar Colony menu screen to persist even after selecting a new menu area.

Heroes