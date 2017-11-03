New Overwatch Map Is A Blizzard Theme Park, Releases Soon On PTR

As part of its BlizzCon opening ceremony, Blizzard has revealed a variety of new content coming to Overwatch. That includes a new map called BlizzardWorld which, as the name suggests, is essentially an amusement park themed around Blizzard's various games.

If you've played any of the games, you'll immediately recognize at least one area. There's a section that resembles World of Warcraft's Stormwind, a Hearthstone tavern, Naxxramas, Flight to Duskwood, a Protoss base, a Heroes of the Storm arcade, and much more. It looks like it'll be a lot of fun for Blizzard fans.

BlizzardWorld will be playable at BlizzCon this weekend, but it won't launch in the live game until early 2018. However, those willing to jump onto the Public Test Realm on PC will be able to try it for themselves "very, very soon," according to game director Jeff Kaplan.

A new Overwatch character named Moira was also revealed during the game's portion of the opening ceremony, as was a new cinematic short starring Reinhardt. Additionally, Blizzard announced that StarCraft II is going free-to-play and new characters and changes for Heroes of the Storm. You can see everything announced in our roundup of the biggest BlizzCon 2017 news.