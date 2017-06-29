New Overwatch D.Va Statue Looks Awesome, Costs $450

Blizzard has announced several high-end Overwatch statues in recent months, and today it revealed the latest one in its line of high-end collectibles. It's of D.Va and it looks awesome, but this one will cost you quite a bit of money. The D.Va statue will run you $450.

The entirely hand-painted statue depicts D.Va sitting on the blaster of her mech. It's very intricately designed, with all of the decals and details you'd expect. It's also massive: it's 19 inches tall with its base, 18 inches wide, and the base is 13.5 inches in diameter. You can check it out in the video below, or see images of it at the bottom of the article.

Blizzard has now released four high-end Overwatch statues; D.Va joins Tracer, Reaper, and Widowmaker as the characters who have gotten statues. D.Va's, however, is by far the most expensive. The other three each cost $150. The $450 price tag exceeds even Blizzard's World of Warcraft statues, which until now had been among the most expensive items offered by the company.

The statue is available for preorder now at Blizzard's website, although it's not scheduled to ship until Q4 2017. Since it's hand-painted, Blizzard warns that the final statue might slightly differ from images of them.

In other Overwatch news, the game recently received a big PTR update that overhauls the way that loot boxes and the Highlights system work. You can read more about the patch here.