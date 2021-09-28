New Overwatch Deathmatch Map Is Now Live On All Platforms

Overwatch has a new map, taking players to scenic Italy to battle it out in free-for-all or team deathmatches.

Called Malevento, it is the second map based in futuristic Italy, with the first being the Escort map Rialto. Malevento is now live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Overwatch received cross-platform play earlier this year.

Originally set to debut weeks ago, the map's launch was delayed following a state of California lawsuit alleging widespread harassment and discrimination towards women at Activision Blizzard. The company is also currently being investigated by the SEC and recently reached a $18 million settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in regards to allegedly failing to address employee sexual harassment claims as well for discriminating against pregnant employees.

Fallout from the lawsuit has seen numerous Blizzard veterans implicated in relation to the lawsuit's allegations depart from the company, among them former Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and former lead level designer Jesse McCree, after whom Overwatch's cowboy hero is named. The Overwatch character sharing McCree's name will undergo a name change in the near future.

Malevento releases just as Blizzard revealed new details about Overwatch 2 during the Overwatch League Grand Finals this past weekend, with major changes outlined for heroes like Bastion and Sombra in the upcoming sequel. Bastion's ultimate has been completely changed, with the hero now transforming into an artillery cannon rather than a tank, as well as changes to the hero's sentry mode. Sombra's ultimate will now deal significant damage, and she will also deal 50% extra damage to targets she's hacked. Hacked targets will also be visible through walls, though the duration for which targets will be unable to use abilities is significantly decreased.

The 2022 season of the Overwatch League, which begins in April, will be played on an early build of Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 does not currently have a release date, but owners of Overwatch will continue to receive new maps, heroes, and balance updates when the new game does arrive.