New Overwatch 2 Heroes Won't Be Locked Behind The Premium Season Pass

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed that new heroes won't be locked to the premium tier of its season pass. Amidst some confusion this week that led fans to believe that new characters would be gated off from the free track of the season pass, Blizzard VP Jon Spector took to Twitter to address the rumors.

"Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass," Spector tweeted. "We'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass."

Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) September 8, 2022

Like several other live-service games, Overwatch 2 will make use of a season pass system to support its free-to-play design. Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Destiny 2 are a few examples of this system, wherein players can regularly earn rewards on the free and premium tracks of a season pass. The big difference here is that the premium rewards are typically more substantial and unlocked more quickly on that rewards tier.

In comparison, Overwatch launched as a full-priced and gave new characters away for free as soon as they were added to the roster.

Overwatch 2 launches on October 4 for PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The game will have cross-progression features, and for players looking to gain access to all their in-game cosmetics and statistics regardless of what platform they are playing on, they can start the merger process right now before it goes into effect on October 4.

Overwatch 2 will replace the original game at launch, while other preparations from Blizzard have included loot boxes no longer being available for purchase following the conclusion of Overwatch's Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event on August 30.