New Outriders Patch Fixes Damage Mitigation Bug And One-Hit Kills From Brood Mothers

Developer People Can Fly has released a new patch for Outriders that addresses the troublesome damage mitigation bug. The update, available now on all platforms, makes other notable changes to the action-RPG, particularly tweaking Brood Mothers and smoothing out sign-in issues.

The headlining fix is the damage mitigation bug. Outriders players recently, along with People Can Fly, have noticed that damage seems to be taken at an exorbitant rate. The bug, which miscalculates armor values, extended to enemies like Brood Mothers. This was a deadly combination, as Brood Mothers could often insta-kill players thanks to the damage mitigation bug.

Both issues, the damage mitigation bug and the insta-kill capability of Brood Mothers, have been addressed in this latest Outriders patch. Players should no longer run into these problems when embarking on Expeditions.

People Can Fly noted an outstanding issue in Outriders that causes the "Damage Blocked" stat to appear inconsistently and abnormally low. The studio said this seems to be "purely cosmetic" and doesn't affect gameplay.

Elsewhere in the update are some stability fixes. This includes ironing out sign-in issues, fixing crashes, and smoothing out "other minor bugs." You can check below for the full patch notes for Outriders' latest update.

Outriders Patch Notes May 25

Fixed a bug that was causing armour values to not be calculated properly under certain circumstances, leading players to take unintended increased damage.

Changed the damage behaviour of Brood Mother enemies to prevent them from one-hit killing players in under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue that could cause players to be unable to sign-in under certain circumstances.

Added telemetry to better track and diagnose any outstanding sign-in issues.

Fixes for crashes.

Other minor bug fixes.

Important Note: There is a known outstanding issue where the "Damage Blocked" stat on an Expeditions results screen can occasionally appear inconsistently or abnormally low. This appears to be a purely cosmetic issue with the results summary screen, not an issue with damage mitigation overall or during gameplay.



In other Outriders news, the game hit 3.5 million players in its first month, positioning it as publisher Square Enix's "next major franchise." To celebrate that milestone, the game is 25% off across all platforms for a limited time.