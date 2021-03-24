New Outriders Demo Patch Fixes Bugs, Addresses PlayStation Touchpad Sensitivity

Developer People Can Fly has released another patch for the Outriders demo. The demo is available for free on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC, with your progress will transfer over to the full game when it launches on April 1.

The patch in question is rather small. It addresses a few bugs and makes some improvements on the backend. The patch also decreases touchpad sensitivity on PS4's DualShock 4 and PS5's DualSense.

The Outriders Demo has been updated.

This one's a smaller patch, but we're sure that PlayStation players will be happy to see the reduction in Touchpad sensitivity.

The Outriders demo covers the prologue and first chapter of the game, allowing you to complete several campaign missions, pick your ideal Outriders character class, face off against the game's first boss, and farm for legendary loot. We suggest picking the Trickster class for those looking to play solo, though Devastator, Pyromancer, and Technomancer all have their own benefits for co-op play.

Beyond the platforms listed above, Outriders will also launch on Stadia (the platform just doesn't support the demo). Outriders will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.

