New On Netflix This Week: Glitter Force Doki Doki Anime, Lady Dynamite Season 2, And More

It's a busy week at Netflix. The streaming service has some interesting additions coming to its library, including the return of the critically acclaimed comedy Lady Dynamite during the week of November 5.

Lady Dynamite, which was co-created by Arrested Development mastermind Mitch Hurwitz and stars comedian Maria Bamford, is back for a second season on Netflix. Based on a trailer for the new episodes, the series will continue its look at mental illness, as told by main character Maria--loosely based on Bamford, herself. Joining the comedian in the new season will be most of the cast from Season 1, along with guest appearances by Judd Apatow, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Jenny Slate, Judy Greer, and more. The new season of Lady Dynamite will debut on November 10.

That day will also see the release of a new season of Glitter Force Doki Doki. The anime, titled Doki!Doki! PreCure in Japan, originally debuted in the country in 2013. The first season of this English-dubbed version premiered on Netflix in August, comprised of 15 episodes. A description of the series reads, "Four girls summon their inner superheroes to defend Earth and the magical kingdom of Splendorius from King Mercenare and his minions."

You can take a look at all of Netflix's new offerings for the week below. You can also see everything the streamer is gaining and losing in November.

November 5

The Homesman

The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc2: Part 6 (Netflix Original)

The Journey Is the Destination

November 10