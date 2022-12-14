New Octopath Traveler II Trailer Reveals Thief And Cleric Classes

Just like its predecessor, Octopath Traveler II will have multiple protagonists that players can meet and recruit, with each hero having their own story to tell. There'll be eight characters to play as in the world of Solistia, a land comprised of an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. After introducing the merchant Partitio and the Scholar Osvald in a previous update, Square Enix has revealed more details on two more characters, Throne Anguis and Temenos Mistral. Yes, those are their actual names.

Throne's story begins in the city of New Delsta within the Brightlands, and as a member of the Blacksnakes, a thieves guild that controls the city from the shadows, Throne spends her days stealing from people and her nights as an assassin, and she is desperate to escape the cycle of violence that defines her life. For her talent, Throne has Blessing of Darkness which automatically activates at night and raises the physical attack, elemental attack, and speed of all allies, allowing your party to immediately go on the offensive. Throne's latent power allows her to act twice in a row, giving her an extra edge in battle when her gauge is full.

Temenos Mistral's adventure begins in the Crestlands after a tragic incident takes place in the church where he serves as a Cleric. Determined to get to the bottom of this mystery, Temenos heads into battle with several unique skills such as Guide, which allows him to recruit new characters in battle after playing tour guide during the day. At night, temenos can use Coerce to force information out of someone by breaking them in battle.

For his latent power, Temenos has Moonlight Judgment, which will lower enemy Shield Points with all of his attacks once activated. When combined with boosted attacks or multi-hit skills, Temenos can break an enemy in a single turn. The new trailer also revealed more details on the "Secondary Job" gameplay mechanic, which will allow you to equip your party members with a second class and experiment with new mix-and-match skills to create interesting combinations.

Octopath Traveler II will launch on February 24 for PC via Steam, Switch, PS5, and PS4.