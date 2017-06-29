New Nvidia Game-Ready Driver Available Now, Here's What It Does

In the latest game-ready graphics driver from Nvidia (version 384.76), users of GeForce video cards get optimized performance for the LawBreakers open beta that runs from June 30 until July 3. Those with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive setups get optimizations for Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Experience, which is a free movie tie-in that comes out tomorrow. FIFA 17 also has an updated SLI profile.

In addition, version 384.76 of the Nvidia driver resolves the following issues:

3DVision: CPU bottleneck occurs when 3DVision is enabled.

Prey with GTX 1080/1070/1060 cards: Large amount of stuttering occurs throughout gameplay.

Gamestream and DirectX 12 titles: DirectX 12 titles fail to capture when streaming.

Firefall: The game does not run.

GTX 970 in SLI: SLI cannot be enabled unless Norton 360 is disabled or in Safe mode.

Doom with Vulkan API: Glitches occur when using the Vulkan API.

No Man's Sky with SLI: Texture corruption appears in the game with SLI enabled.

Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances and Nvidia Control Panel: Fixed a typo in the game name on the Stereoscopic 3D Compatibility page.

Windows Store video app: Video playback is choppy with V-Sync OFF.

As with any driver release, there are a handful of existing issues that Nvidia is aware of, such as the following:

VR Funhouse: The game crashes upon hot-unplugging and then hot-plugging the HMD device.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI with GTX 1080 Ti and G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene.

Nier : Automata with GTX 780/780 Ti: The game freezes.

Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC with GTX 970M: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed fullscreen.

For Honor with GTX 970M and Shadowplay: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on.

Gears of War 4 with GTX 970M in SLI: Level loading may hang.

GeForce Experience: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation. Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected.

Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot.

Nvidia's official website is currently having issues with hosting the driver for manual download, and users may need to download the driver from the GeForce Experience application. For a full breakdown of driver version 384.76, you can download a PDF of the official release notes.