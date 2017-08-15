New Nvidia Driver Available; Here's What It Does

The latest graphics driver from Nvidia makes several optimizations, most notably for the newly released Agents of Mayhem. Nvidia says the game uses a number of its graphical technologies like volumetric lighting, hybrid frustum traced shadows, and temporal antialiasing. In addition, the free-to-play game Crossout and VR game Killing Floor: Incursion are optimized with driver version 385.28.

The new graphics driver also fixes a handful of previous issues, such as the following bugs:

GeForce GTX 1070 and Doom: The GPU clocks remain running at high performance speeds after exiting from the game.

GeForce Experience: "Any file is missing" error message appears when installing new drivers updated from GeForce Experience.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: Performance drop occurs with updated driver.

SLI and Intel's X299 platform: Low GPU usage resulting in poor performance occurs with the X299 motherboards.

Agents of Mayhem

As with any driver, known existing issues still linger, which includes the following:

GeForce GTX 780 Ti in SLI: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

GeForce GTX 1070 and Surround: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround.

GeForce GTX 970 and Quantum Break: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game.

GeForce GTX 1080 and G-Sync: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display.

Users of Nvidia graphics cards can download the 385.28 version driver from the GeForce Experience application or directly on the company's website. For the full details on what the new driver does, download the release notes here.