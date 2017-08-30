New No More Heroes Game Announced Exclusively For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo unveiled a ton of new indie games during today's Nindies Summer Showcase presentation. One of the biggest surprises, however, was a new No More Heroes game by famed designer Suda51 and his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture.

Titled No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, the game is a collaboration with other notable indie developers. Taking place seven years after the original No More Heroes, Travis Strikes Again sees the protagonist inhaled by a "phantom game console." He must beat all six of its games and their bosses in order to escape. You can watch the reveal trailer above.

We first learned about a possible new No More Heroes game this past January at Nintendo's big Switch unveiling presentation in Japan. During an infamous segment, Suda51 was invited on stage to talk about the console, though most of what he said was lost on English-speaking viewers as Nintendo's translator struggled to keep up with the eccentric designer. Later, YouTube user iYakku put together a transcript of the segment, which revealed that Suda51 mentioned a new game starring Travis Touchdown that would "become the singularity between indies and the Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo didn't announce a concrete release date for No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, but the game is slated to arrive exclusively on Switch in 2018. You can read about all of the other titles announced during today's Nindies Summer Showcase here.