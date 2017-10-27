New Nintendo Switch Update Out Now, Here's What It Does (Not Much)

Nintendo has rolled out another firmware update for Switch. Version 4.0.1 arrives just a couple of days after the system's big 4.0.0 update, though it isn't nearly as exciting.

Unlike the previous update, which added several new features to the system, update 4.0.1 is another minor one that primarily for "system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." According to the patch notes, which you can see below (as taken from Nintendo's support site), the update also "changed the HDMI connection process specification to match that of version 3.0.2 to address video and sound output issues with some TV models."

The previous Switch update was released earlier this week and added the ability to record up to 30 seconds of gameplay footage in select titles. So far, only four games support the feature: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Arms, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (the latter of which received its own update earlier this week to enable video capture). Update 4.0.0 also added a couple of surprise features to the console, including wireless headset support and GameCube controller support through Wii U's GameCube adapter.

Today is a big day for games across all consoles, but Switch owners in particular have a major title to look forward to in Super Mario Odyssey, Mario's first adventure for the new console. You can read more about the game in our Super Mario Odyssey review. Another free DLC map is also on the way to Splatoon 2 tonight.

Nintendo Switch Update 4.0.1 Patch Notes

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including: