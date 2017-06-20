New Nintendo Switch Update Lets You Find Controllers By Making Them Vibrate
Here's everything in Nintendo Switch's 3.0.0 update.
A new Nintendo Switch update is now available, bringing with it a range of new features as well as overall performance improvements. Crucially, the update addresses an issue with certain TVs that caused HDMI inputs to change when the Switch was docked in sleep mode.
Other features introduced as part of the update include the ability to add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U friends list, locate nearby paired controllers by making them vibrate, and use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller through a wired connection. Take a look at the full patch notes below, courtesy of Nintendo.
Added System Functionality
- Register a channel to receive News for specific games
- To register, head to News > Find Channels
- Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
- To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions
- Receive notifications when your Friends go online
- To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications
- Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
- To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers
- Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
- To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order
- Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
- To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
- Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
- To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button
- Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack
- To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume
* This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled
- Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
- To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors
- Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable
- To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication
* The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.
- Update connected controllers
- To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers
- Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software
- To use this feature, head to System Settings > Data Management > Quick Archive
* User save data is not deleted
General System Stability Improvements
- Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
- Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode
In other Nintendo Switch news, a replica SNES controller for the handheld and console hybrid is in development. The SNES30 Pro features Bluetooth, USB-C, rumble vibration, motion controls, and player indicator LEDs and, of course, looks like a classic SNES controller. Check it out here.
