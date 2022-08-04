New Nintendo Switch Model Unlikely To Be Revealed This Year - Report

Nintendo's not planning to switch up its hardware for a long while.

By on

Comments

Nintendo will likely not be announcing any new hardware or the long-rumored Switch Pro console this year, a new report has revealed. According to a new article by Nikkei, Nintendo is currently focused entirely on building Switch consoles with the component parts that it has been able to secure and is aiming to ship 21 million Switch units during the fiscal year that ends in March 2023.

"Normally, we stockpile inventory in the summer to prepare for the year-end sales season, which is at its peak. This summer, we are not able to produce as many as usual," Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said via a VGC translation.

Click To Unmute
  1. Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
  2. Call Of Duty’s 2023 Plans Teased | GameSpot News
  3. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet - World Overview Gameplay Presentation
  4. Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil: PROJECT W | Official Trailer
  5. SAINTS ROW - Kevin Trailer
  6. Why Sony Is Worried Players Will Jump To Xbox | GameSpot News
  7. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Funny Valentine Character Trailer
  8. Returnal - Awards Trailer
  9. Samurai Maiden - Announcement Trailer
  10. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ultimate Combat Guide
  11. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (08.03.2022)
  12. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Paldea Region Official Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Nintendo Switch OLED Review

The company still views the Switch as only being in the middle of its life-cycle, and has diversified the hardware with the smaller Switch Lite model that focuses on pure handheld gaming and the Switch OLED which provides a sharper mobile experience and other quality-of-life updates.

Due in part to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, Switch sales declined this year by 22.9% compared to the previous fiscal year. The system has still been a successful product for Nintendo, and lifetime sales currently sit at 111.08 million units. Nintendo expects that acquiring chips will "gradually improve from late summer towards autumn" and that overall demand for the Switch remains stable across the world.

Most Anticipated Switch Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)