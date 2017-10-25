New Nintendo Switch Ad Highlights Fall's Big RPGs, Including Skyrim

Despite not even being on the market for a year, the Nintendo Switch has already become home to some major titles, with more still on the way. In addition to Super Mario Odyssey, the console will receive a few notable RPGs this year, which Nintendo has highlighted in a new ad.

The commercial runs for 30 seconds and showcases a trio of the system's recent and upcoming role-playing games: Fire Emblem Warriors, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Each of the titles is shown off briefly, while the person who is playing the game just narrowly avoids being hit by either a giant sword or a stream of flames. Take a look at the ad above.

Fire Emblem Warriors released for the system earlier this month, while Skyrim launches on November 17--the same week Switch will receive two other mature titles, Doom and LA Noire. The Switch version of Skyrim will be compatible with certain Legend of Zelda Amiibo figures, which will unlock series items such as the Master Sword and Link's Champion's Tunic for your character. We recently captured a lot of footage of Skyrim running on Switch.

The last of the three RPGs, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, releases on December 1. It's the third installment in Nintendo's open-world RPG series and takes place on the backs of colossal Titans, which roam about a vast sea of clouds. Nintendo showcased one of these Titans in an extended gameplay demo at Gamescom. Along with the standard version, Nintendo is releasing a special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 that includes a soundtrack CD, 220-page art book, and special packaging. Nintendo is also releasing a Xenoblade-themed Switch Pro Controller the day the game launches.