New Ni No Kuni II Trailer Features Stoic President Roland

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's latest trailer, debuting just before Gamescom, focuses on one of the game's supporting characters rather than our blonde-haired protagonist--Roland, the stoic president of a country in Ichi No Kuni.

Though the trailer doesn't reveal much about Roland's character, we do already know he's not as he appears to be. Roland is a 48-year-old president renowned for his leadership and loved by his people. After some magical happenings and he is transported to Ni No Kuni, he runs beside Evan and his friends as a 20-year-old man with nothing but justice on his mind.

The trailer also reveals two new characters: Nerea, the queen of Thalassea, and her advisor Leander. Details on these two characters and their roles have not yet been released, but more may be revealed at Gamescom.

Ni No Kuni II was delayed earlier this year and is expected to release January 19, 2018 for PS4 and PC. Even so, Bandai Namco is taking the extra time from this delay to release three different versions of the title, from a $50 standard edition to a swanky $200 collector's edition.

