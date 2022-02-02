New Netflix Mobile Games, Including League Of Legends Spinoff, Available Now

Two mobile titles available to Netflix subscribers, League of Legends spinoff Hextech Mayhem and idle dungeon crawler Dungeon Dwarves, are now available to download and play.

Hextech Mayhem is a "rhythm runner" style game from the creators of Bit.Trip Runner that stars the bomb-loving LoL champion Ziggs as he blasts his way through enemies and obstacles to the beat. Dungeon Dwarves, on the other hand, is a dungeon crawler where players use different dwarves to mine treasure, and who continue to mine even when it's not actively being played.

Both titles are available on iOS and Android devices and come at no additional cost with your (or a friend's) Netflix subscription. Hextech Mayhem released on PC and Nintendo Switch in November of last year.

Netflix is no stranger to partnering with LoL developer Riot Games, having collaborated together on the LoL animated series Arcane, which has been renewed for a second season. Hextech Mayhem features characters, places, and concepts (namely Hextech) from Arcane, making the two spinoffs complement one another quite well.

Netflix is looking to dive deeper into the world of gaming, stating last summer that it would continue to expand into games and offer titles as part of its subscription at no extra cost. The company recently acquired Night School Studios, the creators of Oxenfree and Afterparty.