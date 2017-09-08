New Netflix Anime Show Neo Yokio Looks Very Strange, Watch The First trailer

Neo Yokio is a new six-episode anime series that is set to debut on Netflix later this month. The offbeat futuristic comedy has voices from Jaden Smith, Susan Sarandon, Jason Schwartzman, and Jude Law, and it was created by Ezra Koenig, better known as the vocalist for the band Vampire Weekend. The first trailer is now online--check it out below:

Netflix has also released a synopsis for Neo Yokio. It reads: "Welcome to Neo Yokio, the greatest city in the world. It's the most populous urban agglomeration in North America, but its prestige does not merely stem from its size. Neo Yokio is a diverse labyrinth of cultural and architectural innovation at the forefront of global fashion and finance.

"All of this is cold comfort to the lovesick Kaz Kaan, the youngest member of a family of 'magistocrats'--pink-haired demon slayers who once liberated the city. Today, his demon-slaying is barely more than a side-hustle coordinated by his Aunt Agatha--Kaz himself would rather concern himself with shopping, field hockey and--of course--mending his broken heart.

"Things take a mysterious turn when Kaz is drawn into the turbulent world of ex-fashion blogger Helena St. Tessero, setting in motion a sequence of events that force him to question everything he knows about Neo Yokio."

The show is a co-production between Japanese animation studios Production IG and Studio Deen, together with Seoul-based MOI. It hits Netflix in its entirety on September 22.

In related news, in April it was reported that Production IG was also developing a new Ghost in the Shell anime series. It is to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who made the classic earlier Ghost in the Shell series Stand Alone Complex.