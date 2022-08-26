New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges

EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online.

According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.

"They delayed it to December, one month," Grubb said. "They're going to take a few extra weeks before showing it off. It seems to be that Criterion just got sidetracked a little bit, way back when it was working on Battlefield [2042] and that had a ripple effect that caused this delay."

As for the new gameplay clip, it appears to show a work-in-progress version of the game depicting a car attempting to vault through a circular obstacle before crashing into it. The clip also shows some arcade-style animated elements, which matches up with reports that the game will have photorealistic graphics mixed with anime elements.

EA has yet to officially announce the new Need for Speed, but it's been reported that the game takes place in a fictional Chicago called Lake Shore City. The game is rumored to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The last game in the franchise was a remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.