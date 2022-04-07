New Need For Speed Game Is Coming In November - Report

A new Need for Speed game is reportedly coming later this year, with EA having delayed the game from a planned 2021 launch.

According to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb show, Grubbsnax, the game is still planned to release this year in November. It also seems like EA is focusing on only supporting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. He says, "If you are a Need for Speed fan who has bought a next-gen console, here’s some news; it’s next-gen only. They are shifting to next-gen only."

In 2020, the Need for Speed franchise was given back to developer Criterion Games after Ghost Games handled the last four entries. However, EA pulled Criterion away from developing the next game as the company needed the studio to help out DICE with shipping Battlefield 2042.

EA COO Laura Miele previously stated that the next Need for Speed would also release on the last generation of consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One--EA has reportedly changed its mind since then.

Grubb also reports that the next Need for Speed game's setting could be Miami, but he isn't absolutely sure about that fact. He didn't mention a PC version either, but EA is known to support the platform through its Origin launcher and partnership with Steam through EA Play.

The last game in the franchise was a remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.