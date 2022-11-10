New Mystery PC Game Bundle Includes 7 Steam Games For $10

As part of Fanatical's 10th Birthday Bash celebration this month, the retailer is running a special mystery bundle deal where you can pay what you want for a grab bag of mystery PC games.

The bundle is offered on a sliding scale, starting at one game key for $1 and up to 10 keys for $7. Since you’re purchasing random mystery keys, there’s no way to tell which games you’ll get. The store description says you could unwrap “everything from the biggest and best games from AAA publishers to awesome indie games and hidden gems."

If you've purchased other recent mystery bundles, please know there's a chance you'll get games you already have. The terms also say that “if you buy one bundle of 1-10 games in a single order, you will receive different games,” but it’s possible you could end up with duplicate keys if you buy multiple bundles.

Along with the mystery games, you also get the usual 5% off coupon to use on future purchases. There’s a chance you could also find one of ten $100 spending spree coupons you can use to buy more games from Fanatical. Those are admittedly slim chances, but an extra $100 to spend on more games is an awesome perk if you’re lucky enough to score one.

Head over to Fanatical to try your luck with the Birthday Mystery Bundle, and check out the retailer’s many other 10th Birthday Bash deals, including a free game offer and this bundle of 5 Steam games for $15.