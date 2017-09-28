New My Nintendo Rewards Include More Free 3DS And Wii U Games

Nintendo has added a handful of new rewards to the My Nintendo program. For the first time, the company is offering a selection of indie games for 3DS and Wii U as rewards, giving members with enough Gold points in their accounts a chance to snag them effectively for free.

For a limited time, four well-received indie games will be available to download from the program. 3DS owners can redeem their Gold points for Zen Pinball 3D and the platformer Super Little Acorns 3D Turbo. Those with a Wii U, meanwhile, can spend their points on Art of Balance and the acclaimed autorunner Bit.Trip Presents Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien. You can find the cost of each reward and when it expires below.

Art of Balance (Wii U) -- 70 Gold points (expires November 27)

Runner 2 (Wii U) -- 90 Gold points (expires November 27)

Super Little Acorns 3D Turbo (3DS) -- 60 Gold points (expires November 27)

Zen Pinball 3D (3DS) -- 50 Gold points (expires December 27)

Prior to September, Nintendo added a handful of Pokemon rewards to the My Nintendo program to celebrate the release of Pokken Tournament DX on Switch and the classic Pokemon Gold and Silver versions on 3DS. Those are available until November 23 and consist of the following discounts:

My Nintendo members also still have time to redeem their points for discounts on a number other great Wii U and 3DS games, including The Wonderful 101, EarthBound Beginnings, and Star Fox 64 3D. You can find the full list of the rewards that are currently available here.