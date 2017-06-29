New My Nintendo Rewards For July Include 3DS/Wii U Games, But Still None For Switch

Nintendo has announced a new batch of rewards for its My Nintendo program. The rewards will go live this Saturday, July 1, and as usual are made up primarily of discounts for a number of 3DS and Wii U titles, though there still aren't any being offered for the company's newest console, Switch.

While we won't know exactly how much players can save on the games--or how many points they'll cost--until the rewards roll out this weekend, the new selection of discounts includes some great titles. We've highlighted the most notable ones below:

My Nintendo members can already redeem one new reward, however: Pikmin Short Movies, the animated Pikmin shorts directed by Nintendo's famed designer Shigeru Miyamoto. The videos are available for both Wii U and 3DS for 40 gold points. Additionally, a Hey Pikmin wallpaper is available for 50 platinum points, and users can still snag discounts on the Wii version of Pikmin as well as Pikmin 3 for Wii U.

This is also your last chance to redeem some older rewards, which are set to expire soon after the new wave rolls out. We've listed the most notable ones and when they expire below:

July 2

July 13

My Nintendo is Nintendo's successor to the Club Nintendo program. Users can earn platinum points by completing objectives in Nintendo's mobile games such as Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run or by logging in to the eShop and Miiverse regularly. Gold points, meanwhile, can be earned by purchasing games for Wii U or 3DS through the eShop. Switch owners can also earn My Nintendo points by purchasing games either physically or digitally.