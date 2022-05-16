New Multiversus Trailer Confirms July Open Beta: New Characters Taz, Velma, Iron Giant, And More

A brand-new trailer for Multiversus--the upcoming free-to-play platform fighter starring Warner Bros.' biggest franchises--has dropped, confirming not only when the open beta begins but also a few new faces in the cast.

The cinematic trailer shows a few characters we've already seen being forced to team up, including Batman and Shaggy, Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark, Garnet from Steven Universe and Jake from Adventure Time. Harley Quinn also features, but her teammate is the trailer's first confirmed new character: the Tasmanian Devil from Looney Tunes.

The end of the trailer also teases two more new additions to the roster--Velma from Scooby-Doo and the Iron Giant from the 1999 film--before confirming an open beta test is coming in July.

More details on the closed alpha test scheduled for May 19-27 were also unveiled, as the test will feature 15 characters--including Taz and Velma--as well as seven maps ranging from the Batcave to the Haunted Mansion from Scooby-Doo. The test will feature multiple game modes including 2v2, 1v1, four-player free-for-all, and a training mode.

Multiversus is scheduled for release this fall on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.