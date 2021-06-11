New Ms. Pac-Man and TMNT Arcade1Up Machines Unveiled, Along With 12 Capcom Games In A Big Blue Box

Following the announcement of a wi-fi enabled Simpsons Arcade cabinet earlier in the week, Arcade1Up has announced the next set of home arcade machines coming to its catalog.

Three more machines have been announced by the company, each slated to release later this year. The "Class of '81" cabinet features a slew of Namco arcade classics, while the Big Blue Street Fighter II Champion Edition cabinet celebrates the 30th anniversary of Street Fighter by bringing back a classic look. Finally, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time stands alone in its own cabinet, allowing up to four players to take on the time-traveling adventure.

Earlier in the week, Arcade1Up announced the return of the Simpsons Arcade, complete with the iconic powder blue cabinet. Up to four players can control Homer, Marge, Lisa, and Bart in the family's quest to save Maggie from Mr. Burns. The cabinet is also wi-fi enabled, allowing players to connect and play online.

Arcade1Up has been bringing the arcade experience to homes since 2018. Recent machines include a Marvel vs Capcom cabinet containing four classic Capcom Vs. Series fighting games, a seated Outrun racing machine, and the Midway Legacy Arcade Machine which includes 12 classic Midway games like Mortal Kombat II and Joust.

The full list of games on the Class of '81 and Big Blue Street Fighter cabinets are below.

Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Class of 81’ Arcade Machine

Dig Dug

Dig Dug II

Galaga

Galaga ‘88

Galaxian

King and Balloon

Mappy

Ms. Pac-Man

Rally-X

Rolling Thunder

Rompers

Tower of Druaga

Street Fighter ll Big Blue Arcade Machine