New Monster Hunter: World Trailers Show Off 14 Different Weapons

The Monster Hunter series boasts a wide variety of weapon types to craft and wield, which can be a bit daunting for those unfamiliar with the franchise. To ease newcomers in, Capcom has released a series of new trailers that give fans an overview of all the different weapon classes featured in Monster Hunter: World.

Like other Monster Hunter titles, World features 14 different weapon types, each of which has its own unique play style and abilities. The new overview videos are divided into three categories: the first covers light weapons such as the Long Sword and Dual Blades; the second trailer details heavy weapons like the Great Sword and Gunlance; and the final video covers some of the more esoteric "technical" weapons such as the Insect Glaive and Hunting Horn. You can watch the light weapons trailer at the top of this story; the other two can be seen below.

Monster Hunter: World is the first new home console installment in the series since 2010. The game features a number of new mechanics and improvements over previous titles, most notably the world itself, which is much larger and more detailed than ever before. Capcom recently showed off over 20 minutes of single-player gameplay footage, which showcased the lively ecosystem of the game's Ancient Forest area.

Monster Hunter: World is slated to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, with a PC release following later. At E3 2017 last month, we got to see an extensive live demo of the game. We also got to speak with Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about why the series is leaving handhelds for home consoles.