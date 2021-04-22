The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Monster Hunter Rise Plushies Up For Preorder, And They're Adorable
Capcom is releasing a line of chibi plushies based on its new Switch Monster Hunter game.
Up until now, the only Monster Hunter Rise collectibles you could get your hands on have been the three Amiibo figures that released alongside the game, but that's going to change over the next few months. Capcom is releasing a slew of adorable Monster Hunter plush toys this year. The plushies retail for $35 each and are available for preorder now on Amazon.
There will be 10 plushies in total, each a chibi version of a creature you encounter in the game. In addition to the Cohoot and Spiribird, there are plushies of some of the new monsters that Rise introduced to the series, including the Almudron, Bishaten, Goss Harag, and our personal favorite, the Tetranadon. You can take a look at all of the plushies below.
According to Amazon, the Monster Hunter Rise plushies are slated to release in batches over the next few months, so they won't all be available at once. Each one also measures about 7.8 inches long, making them the perfect cuddly size. The aforementioned Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo, meanwhile, are sold exclusively at GameStop stores in the US and unlock special layered armor sets when scanned in the Switch games, although at the time of writing, they are sold out.
Cohoot
Releases November 24
Spiribird
Releases November 24
Almudron
Releases November 24
Bishaten
Releases October 27
Goss Harag
Releases October 27
Somnacanth
Releases October 27
Tetranadon
Releases August 25
Aknosom
Releases August 25
Great Izuchi
Releases August 25
Mizutsune
Releases September 29
These aren't the only new pieces of Monster Hunter merchandise on the horizon. A Kickstarter campaign for a Monster Hunter World board game is now underway. The campaign has already surpassed its crowdfunding goal, and the game is estimated to launch in September 2022.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today Only: Get A Super-Fast 1TB SSD For Just $100
- Best Gaming Deals On Friday: Persona 5 Strikers For $40, Monster Hunter Rise For $50, And More
- GameStop's Big Spring Sale Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (3)
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- More Than 600 Xbox Games Discounted In Massive Spring Sale
- Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Sold Out, More Coming Soon
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation