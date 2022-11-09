New Monster Hunter Mobile Game, Made By Capcom And Call Of Duty Mobile Dev

A new Monster Hunter mobile game will be made by a partnership between Capcom and TiMi, a Tencent-owned company behind other mobile games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile.

The game is still in development with no release date currently announced. Not much is currently known, in general, about the game. According to a press release, the Monster Hunter mobile game will "reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series."

This isn't the first Monster Hunter mobile game. The free-to-play Monster Hunter Riders, a spin-off of the Monster Hunter Stories, released in Japan exclusively in 2019 and was shut down in 2022. It sounds like this new unnamed Monster Hunter mobile game will be more like the mainline Monster Hunter games, but that remains to be seen.

Monster Hunter has seen some strong releases in the past few years. Monster Hunter World released in 2018 and was followed up by Monster Hunter Rise--a former Switch exclusive--in 2021. Both World and Rise have been highly acclaimed, attracting a sizable audience who likes hacking away at giant fantasy dinosaur-like monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise passed 11 million sales in in October and the major DLC expansion pass Sunbreak has also sold over 4.4 million units. In the latest Fanatical sale, Monster Hunter Rise for PC is also discounted from $40 to $28 until November 14. For more deals, check out our best deals in Fanatical's massive PC game sale.

