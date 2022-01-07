New Minecraft Beta Introduces Blocks Made By Frogs
Players will have to wrangle a frog and bring it to the Nether to get their hands on Minecraft's newest block.
Mojang is back to updating Minecraft with the game's first beta of the new year. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.18.10.26 is a small one, introducing a smattering of new features and bug fixes. The beta's most notable feature, though, is the addition of three new Froglight blocks, which players can only get by using frogs.
Froglight blocks come in three colors: pearlescent, verdant, and ochre, and emit light of that color. However, actually getting the new blocks will likely be a challenge to anyone who doesn't just spawn them in. Froglight blocks are, as the name suggests, made by frogs. Players will somehow have to lead a frog to a small Magma Cube, which the frog will then eat and summarily spawn a Froglight block.
The challenge there is getting the two entities close to one another. Magma Cubes only spawn in the Nether, so getting a frog from its native swamp into the Hellish biome will likely take some time. Likewise, small Magma Cubes are spawned after defeating larger ones, adding another step to the process.
Along with Froglight blocks, Minecraft's latest beta adds a number of other changes, including visible damage on Iron Golems and Blast Furnaces and Smokers giving players XP again. A full list of the beta's changes can be found below.
Minecraft beta 1.18.10.26 patch notes
Frogs
- Frogs and Tadpoles now have sounds
- Frog panic speed is now appropriate
- Tadpoles now have the panic goal
Frog Egg
- Glow Lichen can no longer be placed on top of Frog Egg
Froglight
- Three new Froglight blocks have been added (Pearlescent, Verdant, Ochre)
- The Froglight blocks emit light
- The blocks are obtained by luring a Frog close to a small Magma Cube. The Frog will eat the Magma Cube and a Froglight block will drop. Each Frog variant will cause a different Froglight block to drop
Features and Bug Fixes
Stability and Performance
- Fixed an issue that could cause the entities in a chunk to not save when exiting a world
- The game now loads certain seeds and worlds around Mesa biomes without crashing
Vanilla Parity
- Iron Golems now show different degrees of cracking depending on their health. Iron Ingots can be used on damaged Iron Golems to repair them
- Glow Lichen now has similar brightness as on Java Edition
- Foxes now aim downwards when they pounce
- Removed the emerald icon above a Villager's head when trading
- Updated trade tables for Butchers, Cartographers, Librarians, and Wandering Traders
- Iron Golems now only attack players with a very bad standing in a village after attacking a villager
Accessibility
- Text-to-speech (TTS) now correctly reads the names of experimental toggles
Commands
- Added a new '/damage' command to allow players to deal damage to entities
- Placing Cocoa Beans with '/setblock' or '/fill' commands no longer results in an error
Feature placement
- Large Dripstone feature does not generate floating on top of lava anymore
- Pointed Dripstone clusters no longer have a chance of spawning only stalagmites of height one
Furnaces
- Blast Furnaces and Smokers once again give XP
Gameplay
- Pointed Dripstone now sometimes generate on large stalactites and stalagmites
- Lava pools now only generate in positive Y coordinates
- Lava pools that generate close to Y=0 will have Deepslate and Stone blocks casing
- Coral now generates in the deeper depths of Warm Oceans
- The Grove biome now has more variety of trees
- Fixed Light Block's brightness not being adjustable when playing in VR
- Fixed Light Block not being continuously placed while holding right-click and moving
- Light Blocks can now be waterlogged
- Fixed issue where breaking blocks, opening chests, and entering portals would be delayed/not work when there are lots of mobs nearby
- Grass and double flowers now have proper animations when breaking
- Flower blocks are now properly destroyed by explosions when inside snow layers
- Skeleton Horsemen now pathfind correctly
World Generation
- Iceberg features no longer replace Snow Blocks of Igloo structures (MCPE-147690)
- Water in open air mountain caves no longer generates unevenly
- Aquifers no longer generate with missing water blocks
Technical Updates
GameTest Framework (Experimental)
- Entity
- Added function teleport(location: Location, dimension: Dimension, xRotation (optional): float, yRotation (optional): float)
- Added function teleportFacing(location: Location, dimension: Dimension, facingLocation: Location)
- Added registerAsyncmethod to register and properly track the state of GameTests using async functions
General
- Reapplied changes to use "allowlist" instead of "whitelist"
JumpToBlockGoal
- JumpToBlockGoal now correctly searches the same distance upwards and downwards when looking for jumpblockcandidates, allowing a mobs that use the goal to jump equally high as low
Blocks
- Added support for blocks having the same name as long as they belong to different namespaces
Animations
- Fixed animation controller recursion checks from falsely disallowing normal repeat usage of a controller
User-Interface
- Fixed issue where up and down arrow buttons in the Resource Pack Settings screen became bigger when highlighted
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation