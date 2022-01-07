New Minecraft Beta Introduces Blocks Made By Frogs

Mojang is back to updating Minecraft with the game's first beta of the new year. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.18.10.26 is a small one, introducing a smattering of new features and bug fixes. The beta's most notable feature, though, is the addition of three new Froglight blocks, which players can only get by using frogs.

Froglight blocks come in three colors: pearlescent, verdant, and ochre, and emit light of that color. However, actually getting the new blocks will likely be a challenge to anyone who doesn't just spawn them in. Froglight blocks are, as the name suggests, made by frogs. Players will somehow have to lead a frog to a small Magma Cube, which the frog will then eat and summarily spawn a Froglight block.

The challenge there is getting the two entities close to one another. Magma Cubes only spawn in the Nether, so getting a frog from its native swamp into the Hellish biome will likely take some time. Likewise, small Magma Cubes are spawned after defeating larger ones, adding another step to the process.

Along with Froglight blocks, Minecraft's latest beta adds a number of other changes, including visible damage on Iron Golems and Blast Furnaces and Smokers giving players XP again. A full list of the beta's changes can be found below.

Minecraft beta 1.18.10.26 patch notes

Frogs

Frogs and Tadpoles now have sounds

Frog panic speed is now appropriate

Tadpoles now have the panic goal

Frog Egg

Glow Lichen can no longer be placed on top of Frog Egg

Froglight

Three new Froglight blocks have been added (Pearlescent, Verdant, Ochre)

The Froglight blocks emit light

The blocks are obtained by luring a Frog close to a small Magma Cube. The Frog will eat the Magma Cube and a Froglight block will drop. Each Frog variant will cause a different Froglight block to drop

Features and Bug Fixes

Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that could cause the entities in a chunk to not save when exiting a world

The game now loads certain seeds and worlds around Mesa biomes without crashing

Vanilla Parity

Iron Golems now show different degrees of cracking depending on their health. Iron Ingots can be used on damaged Iron Golems to repair them

Glow Lichen now has similar brightness as on Java Edition

Foxes now aim downwards when they pounce

Removed the emerald icon above a Villager's head when trading

Updated trade tables for Butchers, Cartographers, Librarians, and Wandering Traders

Iron Golems now only attack players with a very bad standing in a village after attacking a villager

Accessibility

Text-to-speech (TTS) now correctly reads the names of experimental toggles

Commands

Added a new '/damage' command to allow players to deal damage to entities

Placing Cocoa Beans with '/setblock' or '/fill' commands no longer results in an error

Feature placement

Large Dripstone feature does not generate floating on top of lava anymore

Pointed Dripstone clusters no longer have a chance of spawning only stalagmites of height one

Furnaces

Blast Furnaces and Smokers once again give XP

Gameplay

Pointed Dripstone now sometimes generate on large stalactites and stalagmites

Lava pools now only generate in positive Y coordinates Lava pools that generate close to Y=0 will have Deepslate and Stone blocks casing

Coral now generates in the deeper depths of Warm Oceans

The Grove biome now has more variety of trees

Fixed Light Block's brightness not being adjustable when playing in VR

Fixed Light Block not being continuously placed while holding right-click and moving

Light Blocks can now be waterlogged

Fixed issue where breaking blocks, opening chests, and entering portals would be delayed/not work when there are lots of mobs nearby

Grass and double flowers now have proper animations when breaking

Flower blocks are now properly destroyed by explosions when inside snow layers

Skeleton Horsemen now pathfind correctly

World Generation

Iceberg features no longer replace Snow Blocks of Igloo structures (MCPE-147690)

Water in open air mountain caves no longer generates unevenly

Aquifers no longer generate with missing water blocks

Technical Updates

GameTest Framework (Experimental)

Entity Added function teleport(location: Location, dimension: Dimension, xRotation (optional): float, yRotation (optional): float) Added function teleportFacing(location: Location, dimension: Dimension, facingLocation: Location)

Added registerAsyncmethod to register and properly track the state of GameTests using async functions

General

Reapplied changes to use "allowlist" instead of "whitelist"

JumpToBlockGoal

JumpToBlockGoal now correctly searches the same distance upwards and downwards when looking for jumpblockcandidates, allowing a mobs that use the goal to jump equally high as low

Blocks

Added support for blocks having the same name as long as they belong to different namespaces

Animations

Fixed animation controller recursion checks from falsely disallowing normal repeat usage of a controller

User-Interface